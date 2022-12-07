Scammers trick victims into filling in Google forms with 'Singapore Police Force' insignia

SINGAPORE: Beware of a new phishing scam variant where victims are tricked into filling in a Google form with the “Singapore Police Force” insignia.

In an advisory on Wednesday (Dec 7), the police said victims would first receive an unsolicited email about claiming a gift voucher.

When they click on the embedded URL, they are directed to a webpage to enter their credit or debit card information, security code and one-time password.

A fraudulent transaction would then be made to the card.

“Shortly after the transaction, the scammers would contact the victim and introduce themselves as bank staff who are following up on the fraudulent transaction,” said the police.

Victims would then be directed to a Google form fraudulently bearing the Singapore Police Force (SPF) insignia along with a fake police case number. They would fill in their personal particulars on the pretext of lodging a police report.

“The scammers, posing as bank staff, would then perpetuate other scams through the victim after gaining his trust,” said the police, adding that victims may be told to download a malicious software application that allows the scammers to take control of their computer.