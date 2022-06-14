Police warn of new phishing scam involving malware installed on victims' phones

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (Jun 14) warned of a new phishing scam where victims who received advertisements for cleaning services were led into downloading a mobile phone application believed to contain malware.

At least two victims have fallen prey to the scam this month, with losses amounting to at least S$2,000.

According to the police, the victims would receive advertisements for cleaning services via social messaging platforms.

After indicating their intention to engage the cleaning services, they would be given a link to download an application in order to make payment. The app is believed to contain malware, said the police.

"After installing the application on their phones, the victims would be directed to make payments via legitimate banking sites using their online banking credentials," said SPF in a media release.

"Unknown to the victims, the application would be able to access the banking credentials and SMSes sent to the victims’ phone."

Victims would only realise they had been scammed after discovering unauthorised transactions made from their bank accounts.