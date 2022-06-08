Police and DBS warn about SMS phishing scams

SINGAPORE: The police and DBS Bank have warned about a recent spate of SMS phishing scams that trick customers into keying in their online banking username and password.

In a joint statement on Wednesday (Jun 8) night, they said there has been an "increasing trend" of phishing scams where the scammers would impersonate bank staff.

"Please note that banks will never send any SMS with clickable links. Members of the public should not click on links in SMS that are purportedly from banks," said the statement.

In the latest variant of such scams, members of the public would receive unsolicited SMSes from senders named “SG-DBS” or “DBS-Notice”, among others.

The SMSes claim that the customer's card had been blocked due to unusual activity, or that their bank account had been frozen because of suspicious activities.

The SMS would direct victims to sign in via an embedded link to verify their identity.

Upon clicking on the link in the SMS, the victim would be directed to a spoofed Internet banking log-in page, where victims would be asked to key in their online banking username and password.

They would be redirected to another spoofed webpage requesting them to key in the one-time passwords (OTPs) received on their mobile phones.

Victims would realise that they had been scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions had been made from their bank accounts.