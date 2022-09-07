Phoon Chiu Yoke seeks court's green light to leave Singapore after being charged again for not wearing mask

SINGAPORE: Hours after being charged with new offences of failing to wear a mask, a woman returned to court to seek the green light to leave the country.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 55, said she had already planned to go to China via Hong Kong before she was informed about the latest charges.

Phoon received two charges on Wednesday (Sep 7) morning for failing to wear a mask on Orchard Road a few weeks before outdoor mask rules were relaxed. She was also given a third charge of failing to turn up for an investigation by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for failing to wear a mask.

On Wednesday afternoon, Phoon returned to court for an application to leave jurisdiction.

The police prosecutor opened by saying that STB had updated that Phoon faces a fourth pending charge that has yet to be tendered. On the application to leave Singapore, the prosecutor has asked for the case to be fixed on Monday for them to consider it as they do not yet have the details.

The judge told Phoon that the documents she had tendered for her application to leave the country were incomplete. Phoon intends to leave Singapore for China via Hong Kong on Sep 13.

However, the judge said she provided only her itinerary for travel within China and not one for Hong Kong nor any ticket from Singapore to Hong Kong or China.

Phoon explained that she intended to travel by land from Hong Kong to Shenzhen.

The judge said she did not have any tickets for her travel from Singapore to Hong Kong, and questioned Phoon on whether she would be able to travel to China without relevant approvals.

Phoon said she had checked with the authorities and claimed that she can enter China for 14 days without a visa nor quarantine.

"Are you able to show me all the relevant documentation that you are able to travel to China without 14 days' quarantine?" asked the judge.

"I can enter for 14 days and return on the 15th day without a visa," Phoon answered.

"Even if you are a tourist? Because I understand they have a closed-door policy," said the judge.

"When I bought the tickets, I checked both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website as well as the airline website requirements," answered Phoon.

She explained that she received the summons to court only on Sep 2, but had made her travel plans two weeks ago.

Travellers to China must undergo a seven-day centralised quarantine, followed by three days of home monitoring for most cities, said the country's National Health Commission on Jun 27.

Singaporeans are advised to check with the local authorities on the quarantine and other policies that they must adhere to, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its website.

The judge asked Phoon to submit the remaining required documentation and adjourned the case to Monday, when the request will be considered.