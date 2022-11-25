Phoon Chiu Yoke set to go to trial for latest mask offences

SINGAPORE: A woman who has been in and out of court for failing to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to go to trial for her latest set of offences.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 55, had trial dates fixed for February after a pre-trial conference on Friday (Nov 25).

The first tranche is set for two days in February before District Judge Tan Jen Tse. According to court records, Phoon is unrepresented.

She faces four charges in total. These are for failing to wear a mask twice along Orchard Road in March, for failing to wear a mask in ION Orchard in August, and for failing to attend an investigation.

The mask offences allegedly occurred before the mask rule was lifted in most places.

This is Phoon's second round of charges for failing to wear a mask. She was sentenced to 16 weeks' jail in September last year for the first set.

If convicted of failing to wear a mask when required, Phoon could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$20,000 or both as a repeat offender.

The penalties are the same for a repeat offence of not complying with an officer during investigations under the Infectious Diseases Act.