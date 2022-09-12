Phoon Chiu Yoke withdraws bid to leave for China after arguments about quarantine and visa requirements

SINGAPORE: A woman facing charges for not wearing a mask has withdrawn her request to leave the country for China, after making arguments in court about visa and quarantine requirements.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 55, had received fresh charges last week for failing to wear a mask on Orchard Road a few weeks before outdoor mask rules were relaxed. She was also given a third charge of failing to turn up for a related investigation.

After the charges were tendered, Phoon returned to court asking for permission to leave Singapore for travel to China via Hong Kong. She told the judge that she did not have to undergo quarantine, and claimed she did not need a visa.

On Monday (Sep 12), two prosecutors objected to Phoon's request, calling her a flight risk. They also said that there are quarantine and visa requirements, despite what Phoon claimed.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim said there is "some flight risk involved", as Phoon has no employment in Singapore and no property here.

"She is currently staying in a rented apartment alone," said Ms Lim. "We also note, your honour, that while she has family members in Singapore - her aged parents and brother - she does not stay with them."

She added that there was no emergency and nothing in the application to show that Phoon needs to travel. There are also gaps in the documentation provided, said Ms Lim.

"There does not seem to be any evidence on how she is going to get into China from Hong Kong," said Ms Lim. "Based on searches we have done, there seem to be a need for quarantine orders in both these countries. For China in particular, there needs to be a special pass - the APEC visa, or visit pass - which has not been furnished by the accused."