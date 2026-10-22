Singapore organisations urged to patch critical PHP flaws immediately amid cyberattack threat

SINGAPORE: Organisations in Singapore have been urged to immediately fix two critical security flaws in a widely used programming language, amid reports of widespread attempts by hackers to exploit the vulnerabilities.

The flaws in PHP, which powers many websites and online services, could allow attackers to take control of web servers, steal data or disrupt services without needing login credentials, said Singapore's Commissioner of Cybersecurity Gwenda Fong on Thursday (Oct 22).

"The threat is immediate," Ms Fong, who is also chief executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), said in a LinkedIn post.

Working exploits have already been demonstrated, and security patches were released on Wednesday, she added.

The vulnerabilities, collectively known as PHP2Shell (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619), affect all versions of PHP, according to a CSA security alert issued on Wednesday.

The agency said there had been reports of widespread exploitation attempts, as well as the development of multiple proof-of-concept exploits.

Cloud services firm Cloudflare recorded millions of attempts to exploit the vulnerabilities following their public disclosure, its chief executive Matthew Prince said in a post on X late on Wednesday.

The flaws have also prompted website operators around the world to take precautionary measures, with government websites in Europe and elsewhere going offline on Wednesday.

PHP developers released urgent security fixes on Wednesday for vulnerabilities that had gone undetected for years before being uncovered using artificial intelligence, urging users to update immediately.