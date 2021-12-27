Former Tampines MP and PAP veteran Phua Bah Lee dies aged 89

SINGAPORE: Former People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament Phua Bah Lee, who was also the founding president of the Singapore Armed Forces Reservists’ Association (SAFRA), died aged 89 on Sunday (Dec 26).

Mr Phua joined the PAP in 1968, serving as MP for Tampines constituency for two decades until 1988.

He was also the parliamentary secretary in the then-Ministry of Communications from 1968 to 1971, and the senior parliamentary secretary of Ministry of Defence from 1972 to 1988.

In a post on the PAP's Facebook page on Monday, Prime Minister and party secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong said Mr Phua was "a dedicated and effective ground MP" who took care of his residents’ needs and made sure they were well looked after.

"Bah Lee was a faithful stalwart of the People’s Action Party. Even after he retired from politics in 1988, he remained actively engaged, loyally supporting party and grassroots events whenever he could," said Mr Lee.

TAMPINES TRANSFORMATION

Born in 1932, Mr Phua graduated from Nanyang University (Nantah) in 1959 and joined the civil service in 1960.

In the two decades after he entered politics in 1968, Mr Phua witnessed the transformation of Tampines from a rural constituency to a modern Housing Development Board township, Mr Lee said.

Mr Phua also helped to resettle villagers affected by the construction of the then Paya Lebar Airport, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli in a Facebook post.

Together with his grassroots leaders, Mr Phua resolved issues affecting his residents, such as education, livelihood and their transition to living in HDB flats.

In the 1980s, Mr Phua mooted the idea of setting up the Tampines Chinese Temple and persuaded the heads of 13 temples that had to go in order to make way for developments to work together.

"It was the dedication and hard work of Mr Phua and the grassroots leaders that laid the strong foundation for Tampines Chinese Temple which still has a strong following today," said Mr Masagos.