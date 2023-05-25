Logo
In pictures: Singapore's cherry blossoms in bloom
Trumpet trees, fondly known as Singapore’s cherry blossoms, in bloom. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Gaya Chandramohan
Gaya Chandramohan , Syamil Sapari & Javier Lim
25 May 2023 01:44PM (Updated: 25 May 2023 02:01PM)
SINGAPORE: Pink petals carpeted the ground after trumpet trees, fondly known as Singapore's version of cherry blossoms, bloomed across parts of the country.

Singapore’s "sakura" trees typically flower after spells of hot, dry weather and heavy rain, usually between March and April, and later in the year between August and September, according to National Parks Board (NParks).

The trumpet-shaped flowers have five petals and are usually pink or white. The blooms last for several days before they wilt and fall to the ground.

A trumpet tree crowned with pink blossoms at a road junction in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
(Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Trumpet trees have either pink or white flowers. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Pedestrians under a spray of trumpet tree blossoms. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Trumpet trees usually flower between March and April, and later in the year between August and September. (Photo: CNA/Javier Lim)
Trumpet trees grow to 18m to 35m in height. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Singapore's version of "sakura" flowers also comes in white. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A man sweeping away fallen trumpet tree flowers outside his home. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A cyclist riding past a flowering trumpet tree. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A pedestrian walking through wilted flowers. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
(Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
The trumpet-shaped flowers wilt after several days. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Source: CNA/gc

