In pictures: Singapore's cherry blossoms in bloom

SINGAPORE: Pink petals carpeted the ground after trumpet trees, fondly known as Singapore's version of cherry blossoms, bloomed across parts of the country.

Singapore’s "sakura" trees typically flower after spells of hot, dry weather and heavy rain, usually between March and April, and later in the year between August and September, according to National Parks Board (NParks).

The trumpet-shaped flowers have five petals and are usually pink or white. The blooms last for several days before they wilt and fall to the ground.