Singapore

10 people taken to hospital after accident on PIE involving multiple vehicles
Singapore

A collage of screengrabs from a video of the scene of accident. (Video: Watson Wong)

Johannes Tjendro
Johannes Tjendro
27 Sep 2021 01:34PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 02:02PM)
SINGAPORE: Ten people were taken to Changi General Hospital after an accident involving multiple vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (Sep 27).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at around 8am to an accident along PIE towards Changi, before the Jalan Eunos exit.

Officers also assessed three people for minor injuries. They did not want to be taken to the hospital, it added.

A video sent by a CNA reader showed seven vehicles, including a heavy vehicle and several lorries, at the scene of the accident.

They were seen occupying the first and third lanes, leaving only one lane open to traffic.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/jt

