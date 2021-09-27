10 people taken to hospital after accident on PIE involving multiple vehicles

SINGAPORE: Ten people were taken to Changi General Hospital after an accident involving multiple vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (Sep 27).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at around 8am to an accident along PIE towards Changi, before the Jalan Eunos exit.

Officers also assessed three people for minor injuries. They did not want to be taken to the hospital, it added.

A video sent by a CNA reader showed seven vehicles, including a heavy vehicle and several lorries, at the scene of the accident.

They were seen occupying the first and third lanes, leaving only one lane open to traffic.