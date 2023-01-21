Five people taken to hospital after six-vehicle crash along PIE

SINGAPORE: Five people were taken to hospital after crash involving multiple vehicles along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) in the early hours of Saturday (Jan 21) morning.

Emergency services were alerted at about 5.10am on Saturday to the accident along the PIE towards Tuas after the Central Expressway (Seletar Expressway) exit.

The crash involved two cars, two taxis, a lorry and a motorcycle, the police said on Saturday afternoon in response to CNA's queries.

Five people, aged between 19 and 69, were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was also alerted to a vehicle fire at the same location, at around the same time. The fire was extinguished with a water jet.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video taken from inside a passing vehicle was posted on Facebook shortly after the incident, showing two cars and a motorcycle involved in the crash. A Trans-Cab taxi can also be seen with its front smashed in, while firefighters worked to extinguish a fire under another car.

On the other side of the road, a lorry had mounted the divider.