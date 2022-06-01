Two men taken to hospital after seven-car chain collision on PIE

SINGAPORE: Multiple vehicles were involved in an accident on the PIE on Tuesday (May 31) night.

Police were alerted to the accident involving six cars and a taxi near the Eunos Flyover along the PIE towards Changi Airport at about 10.35pm.

A video circulating on social media showed the vehicles on the right-most lane of the expressway. One of the them was piled on top of another. The taxi was sandwiched in the middle of the chain collision.

A traffic police motorcycle and an ambulance were also present at the scene.

One 50-year-old male driver and his passenger, a 54-year-old man, were conscious when taken to the hospital.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, three other people were assessed for minor injuries but they declined to go to the hospital for treatment.