Right-side PIE exit to be relocated to the left of expressway from May 28

SINGAPORE: A right-side exit on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) will be relocated to the left side of the expressway from 5am on May 28, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday (May 14).

The current exit 26A on the PIE westbound is currently on the right side and allows motorists to turn towards Dunearn Road and Clementi Road.

The new exit on the left comprises the new Rifle Range underpass that runs under the PIE and allows motorists to exit the expressway more smoothly, said LTA.

Following the opening of the new exit, the previous right-side exit will be removed. LTA will realign the existing Hua Guan Avenue and progressively reinstate it into a standard dual 1-lane road.