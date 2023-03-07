Or Kim Peow Contractors awarded S$43.8 million after arbitration proceedings over 2017 PIE viaduct collapse

SINGAPORE: Builder Or Kim Peow Contractors has been awarded about S$43.8 million following arbitration proceedings against CPG Consultants over a Pan Island Expressway (PIE) viaduct that collapsed midway through construction in 2017.

The incomplete viaduct collapsed in the early hours of Jul 14, 2017, with 11 workers on top of it, injuring 10 of them and killing one.

CPG was engaged by the company to provide design services for the viaduct.

The outcome of the arbitration proceedings came via an announcement by OKP Holdings, the holding company of Or Kim Peow Contractors, on the Singapore Exchange on Monday (Mar 6)

Or Kim Peow and its project director and engineer were convicted in court over the incident.

The company was found guilty in failing to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of workers.

Project director Yee Chee Keong and engineer Wong Kiew Hai were convicted of recklessly endangering the workers' safety by not calling for works to be stopped when they discovered cracks, and for obstructing justice by deleting incriminating WhatsApp messages.

The accredited checker for the viaduct pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to check the detailed structural plans and design calculations of the viaduct building works in accordance with regulations. He was jailed for six months.