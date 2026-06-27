Thousands show up at Hong Lim Park for 18th Pink Dot rally
This is the fourth year of Pink Dot since the repeal of Section 377A, a decades-old law criminalising gay sex.
SINGAPORE: The sweltering heat did not keep thousands of people away from Hong Lim Park for the 18th edition of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rally Pink Dot on Saturday (Jun 27).
Supporters of all ages were decked out in various hues of pink, carrying umbrellas, fans and various flags as they gathered under the blazing afternoon sun with friends and family members.
They milled around the park, visited numerous booths run by community groups and struck up conversations with strangers.
This year’s theme, "Come get personal", aims to encourage participants to hear someone else’s story, meet someone new, and connect with experiences beyond their own.
This is the fourth year of Pink Dot since the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, a decades-old law criminalising gay sex.
Pink Dot spokesperson Andee Tay said this year's event aimed to remind people that behind the issues and discussions surrounding the LGBTQ community are people's lived experiences.
"A lot of Singaporeans probably have never met a queer person, don't understand the realities and the experiences that queer people in Singapore live, and we want to bring that back into the park, we want to create an opportunity for people to come and get personal with the queer community in Singapore," he added.
Mr Tay said Pink Dot's overarching goal remains to advance equality for LGBTQ people in Singapore, and that the movement is also focused on addressing a broader range of issues to improve the everyday lives of queer people.
"I hope people remember that when they think about LGBTQ issues, they remember that we are people. Many of us are Singaporeans. Perhaps we have different experiences from you, but we go through struggles, we go through joy, the same as you," he added.
"And I would encourage everyone to meet a queer person, connect with them, understand their story."
Ang Mo Kio GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Darryl David of the People's Action Party (PAP) was at the event, visiting booths and speaking with Pink Dot organisers and members of the community.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr David said he liked that there were different angles from which the exhibitors approached the LGBTQ landscape, including mental health support for students and seniors.
"I think what we are seeing is that the LGBTQ community, it's not homogeneous, it's very diverse in itself," he added.
"But there are different booths, different organisations, different groups, that have come together to provide that kind of support for the entire community."
Mr David added that one of his key takeaways from this year's event was the general support and positivity within the community and in support of the community.
"Everyone has different beliefs, everyone has different approaches, just as we respect other people's faiths, other people's religions, for example, you respect other people's life choices, right? And you respect other people's paths they have taken in their lives.
"So I get that sense here, that there's tremendous support, both from the community and from outside the community. It's very heartening. I think to me it speaks well of our overall community in Singapore."
Asked what more he hopes to see following the repeal of Section 377A, Mr David said that mindsets need to continue to be changed.
"You can repeal something (but) if you don't change your mindset, it doesn't really matter," he added.
MPs for Sengkang GRC Louis Chua, He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim from the Workers' Party were also at the rally, but declined to speak to the media.
"LIBERATING TO BE HERE"
People at the rally told CNA they felt comforted in knowing that Pink Dot has been around for almost two decades, and are proud to see the changes that have taken place since it first began.
One supporter, who wanted to be known only as Lynn, said she has attended Pink Dot since 2009 and sees the event as a "comfort space" where she can celebrate.
However, she believes more work needs to be done to ensure inclusivity extends beyond the annual gathering and becomes part of everyday life.
Ms Cherry Cheng was attending Pink Dot for the first time. She was there with her two daughters.
"This has always been very important to me. I have many friends from the LGBT community for decades.
"It's important for my family to be here because I believe that you love who you love. The gender doesn't matter.
"I really believe in equality and inclusiveness. But I'm not trying to impart my belief to my kids, but open the possibility that everybody is equal and love is love."
Ms Chong Jia Yi was attending Pink Dot this year with her partner and 11-month-old twins.
"It feels a little liberating to be here. We go everywhere as a family unit and nobody here bats an eyelid when we tell them we're a two-mum family," she added.
"We hope that our presence here will give young queers a bit more hope."
Ms R Radah, a member of SAFE – a support group for parents and families of LGBTQ Singaporeans – said that, as the parent of a queer child, she believes parents have the power to transform their homes from places of fear into spaces where children feel emotionally safe and conversations about identity are normalised.
"We want to tell parents that their unwavering love helps to build emotional security and helps them overcome prejudice ... The acceptance goes a very long way," she said.
She added: "So we are here to remind parents that their acceptance reduces depression, anxiety, suicide risks, while building the child's self-worth and confidence."
This year's Pink Dot featured a strong emphasis on community engagement, with more than 20 LGBTQ community groups hosting booths across Hong Lim Park.
The groups curated experiences, activities and storytelling sessions reflecting different aspects of queer life in Singapore.
Former Nominated Member of Parliament Tan Yia Swam spoke about how the LGBTQ people in her life had changed her views as a doctor and mother, while singer and songwriter Thaarmin spoke about the anxieties and joys of growing up as a queer Tamil Singaporean navigating multiple identities.
This year, booths were spread across four themed villages across the park.
Organisers said this year's event moved away from large-scale stage performances towards "a programme of more intimate performances, conversations and community activations".
“The diversity of community activations at Pink Dot reflects the diversity of the community itself. The LGBTQ+ community is not a single issue or a single story. Different groups face different challenges and priorities,” said Pink Dot spokesperson Andee Tay.