Thousands show up in support of LGBTQ community at annual Pink Dot rally
This year’s rally included a time capsule filled with almost 70 objects from the LGBTQ community that would be sealed until 2050.
SINGAPORE: Heavy rainfall on Saturday (Jun 28) afternoon halted just in time as the 17th edition of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rally Pink Dot began.
Thousands of supporters brought Hong Lim Park to life with bold outfits in different hues of pink. They lounged on picnic mats, reconnected with old friends and made new ones, while children ran around with balloons in hand and pet dogs trotted alongside their owners.
This year’s theme, "Different Stories, Same Love", aims to celebrate love in all its forms as the LGBTQ community comes together to share hopes for a more inclusive future.
This is the third year of Pink Dot since Section 377A, a decades-old law criminalising gay sex, was repealed in November 2022.
Two Members of Parliament (MPs) from the People's Action Party (PAP) were spotted visiting booths and engaging with committee members from Pink Dot.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, MP for Potong Pasir SMC Alex Yeo said he was “very happy” to be at the rally to engage and listen to the concerns of the LGBTQ community.
“They are part of the Singaporean community, very important part of our community, our overall social compact in our community. And so therefore we are very happy to be here,” Mr Yeo said.
MP for Sembawang GRC Ng Shi Xuan said Pink Dot has deepened understanding and created more awareness surrounding topics of inclusivity.
“Conversations will help us to understand each other better. And conversations means two-way right? You talk and you listen. So that's very important,” Mr Ng said.
Workers' Party MPs for Sengkang GRC Louis Chua and He Ting Ru were also seen at the rally, but declined to speak to the media.
STRONGER ACCEPTANCE, BUT STILL WAYS TO GO
Members of the LGBTQ community told CNA they felt more accepted in recent years, with some saying they no longer shy away from attending the rally.
Ms Ann, who attended Pink Dot for the fourth time, said she used to feel scared and would only walk outside of Hong Lim Park, but has gained the courage to show up in recent years.
“I know a lot of people who exist very separately from issues that are happening in the queer community,” she said. “Showing up just helps people remember that there is a community here.”
Mr Benjamin Lee, who has been with his male partner for 25 years, said he feels that Singaporeans are more accepting towards the gay community compared to more than two decades ago.
“We had to be more prudent 25 years ago, but we’re more open now,” the 53-year-old said.
Accompanied by her husband and five-year-old son, 35-year-old Ms Gladys said they attended the rally on Saturday to spend “family time” together.
“I always believed in freedom to love and to show support towards friends and family. These are the lessons I want to teach my son.”
However, others said that more acceptance of the LGBTQ community is needed.
Ms Diana said Singapore is a lot more tolerant, which is a "good step forward".
"(But) I think Singapore is still conservative. It still takes time for the older generation to get used to us," she said.
Ms Diana added: "The inertia, the resistance, is a normal state of mind. But if you close yourself up from the onset, the only person who loses out is you."
For Ms Cally Cheung and Ms Ching Sia, two women who are raising a daughter together, having her at Pink Dot with them gives them hope for a future where their family will be legally accepted.
“Someone recently asked me, ‘What is the hope for the future?’ She is the hope. Just looking at her and thinking about how we are raising her, she is the hope for us,” Ms Cheung said.
“It's a privilege to be able to raise a child and to be able to have a family. And we don’t take that privilege lightly,” Ms Sia added.
A big part of this year’s rally is also aimed at sending a message to Singaporeans of the future, “to let them know that we are thinking about them, that we are fighting for a future where they can feel more free and more equal and more included than our own community today”, said Pink Dot spokesperson Clement Tan.
This message was showcased in the form of a time capsule at Hong Lim Park, where almost 70 objects ranging from jewellery to clothing items were placed inside and sealed until 2050.
The night ended with attendees holding up pink lights as they enjoyed a performance on stage.
“Pink Dot here exists today because we can prove that what was impossible is possible. In 25 years' time, who knows what may change," said Mr Tan.
"We long for a future in which our relationships with one another are validated and recognised and celebrated."