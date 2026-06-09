Pioneer Generation seniors to get MediSave top-ups of up to S$1,200 in mid-July

SINGAPORE: Pioneer Generation seniors will receive MediSave top-ups ranging from S$300 (US$233) to S$1,200 in mid-July, totalling over S$145 million, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday (Jun 9).

According to MOF, more than 450,000 Pioneer Generation seniors have benefited from these top-ups since the launch of the Pioneer Generation package in 2014.

MediSave can be used to pay the premiums for MediShield Life, CareShield Life, ElderShield and other MediSave-approved insurance plans. It can also be used to cover medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries and certain outpatient treatments.

The annual MediSave top-ups are provided in addition to the annual goods and services tax (GST) voucher - MediSave top-ups for eligible Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

Singaporeans born before or in 1934 will get S$1,200, while those born from 1935 to 1939 will receive S$700.

Singaporeans born from 1940 to 1944 will get S$500 and those born from 1945 to 1949 will receive S$300.