Pioneer, Merdeka generation seniors to receive MediSave top-ups in July

SINGAPORE: Pioneer generation and Merdeka generation seniors will receive MediSave top-ups in July, amounting to a total of S$270 million, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (Jun 13).

Eligible Pioneer generation seniors will receive top-ups of up to S$900, while eligible Merdeka generation seniors will receive S$200.

About 450,000 Pioneers and 500,000 Merdeka generation seniors have benefited from Medisave top-ups since the respective packages were launched in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

The top-ups are provided in addition to the annual GST Voucher-MediSave top-ups given to eligible Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

MediSave can be used to pay the premiums for MediShield Life, CareShield Life and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, as well as selected medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries and outpatient treatments.

TOP-UP AMOUNTS

Pioneers will receive MediSave top-ups of between S$250 and S$900 each year.

“Additionally, older Pioneers (aged 83 years and above in 2022) who have serious pre-existing conditions will receive further top-ups of S$50 and S$200 per year from 2021 to 2025 to help them pay their higher MediShield Life premiums,” the ministries said.

The additional top-up was announced by MOH in December 2020 as part of its commitments to “keep premiums affordable for our Pioneers who have generally accumulated less MediSave than younger Singaporeans”, they added.

The top-up for Pioneers will total about S$170 million this year. The amounts are as follows: