2 men to be charged with alleged rape of 32-year-old woman at Pioneer Road

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 30 and 36, will be charged in court for their suspected involvement in a case of rape, said the police on Thursday (Mar 10).

The police said they received a call for assistance on Tuesday at about 7.25am after a 32-year-old woman was found injured but conscious along Pioneer Road.

When the police arrived at the scene, the woman was found to have suffered multiple injuries on her head and body. She was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Upon medical examination, her injuries suggested that she may have been sexually assaulted, said the police.

"Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Public Transport Security Command and Jurong Police Division immediately commenced investigations into a suspected case of rape," they added.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras and close-circuit television, the police said the two men were identified and arrested on the same day within "12 hours of the report being lodged".

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were not known to the woman and they had allegedly brought the victim to Pioneer Road and assaulted her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Both men will be charged in court later on Thursday with an offence of rape, said the police.

"The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to 20 years and a fine or caning.

"The police take all reports of sexual assault seriously and will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators to justice," they added.

The police also advised members of the public to report cases of sexual assault to the police so that offenders can be dealt "firmly and in accordance with the law" to prevent them from causing further harm to other people.