Singapore orders removal of vending machine snack suspected of containing hemp

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has ordered a company to remove from sale an imported snack product suspected to contain hemp seed flour.

Piranha Power Pack Nuts, which is marketed with a hemp label and content, was recently put on sale in vending machines, CNB said in a news release on Friday (Jan 6).

“The botanical name for the hemp plant is cannabis sativa. In other words, hemp is cannabis,” said the drug enforcement agency.

“This means that all hemp proteins, fibre, seeds, oils etc that are derived from the hemp plant are derived from the cannabis sativa plant.”

Cannabis and its derivatives are listed as Class A controlled drugs under Singapore's Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

“In addition, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive chemical substance in cannabis that causes users to feel ‘high’ and there are adverse health impacts linked to its use,” CNB said.

“Any products derived from the cannabis sativa plant or its seeds can contain controlled drugs such as THC, despite the product labels indicating otherwise.”

Investigations by CNB are ongoing.

The agency reiterated Singapore's strict policy of zero tolerance toward controlled drugs.

“The importation, exportation, possession, sale and consumption of controlled drugs or products containing controlled drugs, even in trace amounts, is an offence under the MDA,” it said.

CNB reminded importers that any products containing hemp derivatives should not be imported for sale.

“Anyone who had purchased the Piranha Power Pack Nuts snack should not consume it, and should dispose of it,” the agency said.

It urged the public to contact them for advice or assistance if they come across other food products or substances suspected to contain controlled drugs.