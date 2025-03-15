Plans for Tampines GRC 'compelling enough' for new electors previously from opposition-held ward: Masagos
SINGAPORE: Plans for Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC) are “compelling enough” for residents who live there, including those who have just joined the constituency following the redrawn electoral boundaries, said Member of Parliament (MP) Masagos Zulkifli.
Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, was responding to CNA’s query on Saturday (Mar 15) about how the inclusion of voters previously under Aljunied GRC - held by the Workers' Party - would impact the People's Action Party's (PAP) strategy and chances in the upcoming General Election.
The boundaries of Aljunied GRC, which has been a stronghold for WP since their win against the PAP 14 years ago, were redrawn for the first time since the 2011 hustings.
Three polling districts in Aljunied GRC, which holds almost 4,000 voters, will be moved to Tampines GRC for the election.
"We will see when the results come," said Mr Masagos, who is the anchor minister for Tampines GRC and an adviser to the grassroots organisations in the constituency.
"For now, these are our plans to (build) a model town together ... to build a community that works together and cares for one another.
"I think that's the gist of what we do, and I think it's compelling enough for people who live in Tampines to be part of this."
Mr Masagos was speaking to the media during a community event at Our Tampines Hub, where he announced initiatives aimed at easing the cost of living for the residents.
Dubbed Tampines SG60 Cares, the initiatives include S$60 Shopee credit for Tampines residents who hold CHAS Blue cards.
Tampines residents who hold blue or orange CHAS cards can also buy an additional S$60 worth of vouchers at a subsidised price of S$50. This set of vouchers can be spent at participating retailers and hawker stalls at One Tampines Hub.
Mr Masagos also made reference to the recently announced five-year masterplan for Tampines.
Asked about how his team intends to canvass support, particularly from voters who were previously under the Aljunied GRC, Mr Masagos reiterated that canvassing and campaigning only commence when the election starts.
“But certainly, Our Tampines Hub is a place where anyone can come, whether they are from these new parts of Tampines that are coming up in the future, as well as anyone in Aljunied or in Simei or in Bedok.
“Here is where they can see what community means and how we do things together.”
Besides the moving of three polling districts from Aljunied GRC to Tampines GRC, a new Single-Member Constituency (SMC) called Tampines Changkat will be formed.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, WP chair and Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim highlighted the recent outreach efforts the party had done in the affected polling areas.
“It’s a pity now they will no longer be under our charge and whatever work we have done, we’ll have to pass it on to Tampines GRC,” said Ms Lim.
ALWAYS READY TO BE REDEPLOYED
Also in attendance at the event on Saturday were four other advisers to Tampines GRC grassroots organisations: MPs Koh Poh Koon, Desmond Choo and Baey Yam Keng, as well as People’s Action Party (PAP) new face, Dr Charlene Chen.
Mr Masagos said that while future candidates from Tampines GRC and Tampines Changkat SMC will have to campaign separately, he hopes that all six, if elected, will work together and make plans together for the residents of Tampines.
"With the six MPs, if we are elected together, we will be coordinating the five-year master plan together with everybody. We will invite residents living in the SMC to plan together with the rest of Tampines and at the same time continue to include them in our outreach," said Mr Masagos.
When asked who is slated to be fielded in Tampines, the minister declined to give any names.
“I wish I knew, because in Tampines, we have experienced a few occasions where we had to switch at the last minute.”
In the 2020 General Election, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat – who was previously an MP at Tampines GRC – was redeployed to East Coast GRC in a surprise move.
“In Tampines, we are always ready to welcome new members who can be ready for the ground, we hope they stay, like Charlene, but we also must be ready that people can be switched out, including myself, and we must be ready to be deployed where we are needed.”
Speaking to the media, Dr Chen echoed Mr Masagos' sentiment, saying that “the fate of who is running is uncertain until Nomination Day”.
“Right now, my duty is here. I will continue to serve the needs of the residents here. I'll do my best, and then when the time comes and the party calls me to serve in Tampines, I will do my best to run the race.”
Mr Masagos was also asked on Saturday about his thoughts on an incident on Wednesday, where two activists visited a Meet-The-People Session (MPS) at the Chong Pang ward helmed by Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam.
Mr Shanmugam said a group of people has been going to PAP MPS to be "deliberately confrontational, create incidents, try and provoke".
Mr Masagos reiterated that MPS is where residents come to raise their pressing concerns and needs to their MP, and anyone who attends such sessions should respect the residents.
"Therefore, we appreciate anybody who comes, to respect the residents," he added.
"There are many of them, and they are waiting in the queue, and they are very stressed. We shouldn't add to any of these stresses that they are already facing."