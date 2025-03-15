Plans for Tampines GRC 'compelling enough' for new electors previously from opposition-held ward: Masagos

SINGAPORE: Plans for Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC) are “compelling enough” for residents who live there, including those who have just joined the constituency following the redrawn electoral boundaries, said Member of Parliament (MP) Masagos Zulkifli.

Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, was responding to CNA’s query on Saturday (Mar 15) about how the inclusion of voters previously under Aljunied GRC - held by the Workers' Party - would impact the People's Action Party's (PAP) strategy and chances in the upcoming General Election.

The boundaries of Aljunied GRC, which has been a stronghold for WP since their win against the PAP 14 years ago, were redrawn for the first time since the 2011 hustings.

Three polling districts in Aljunied GRC, which holds almost 4,000 voters, will be moved to Tampines GRC for the election.

"We will see when the results come," said Mr Masagos, who is the anchor minister for Tampines GRC and an adviser to the grassroots organisations in the constituency.

"For now, these are our plans to (build) a model town together ... to build a community that works together and cares for one another.

"I think that's the gist of what we do, and I think it's compelling enough for people who live in Tampines to be part of this."

Mr Masagos was speaking to the media during a community event at Our Tampines Hub, where he announced initiatives aimed at easing the cost of living for the residents.

Dubbed Tampines SG60 Cares, the initiatives include S$60 Shopee credit for Tampines residents who hold CHAS Blue cards.

Tampines residents who hold blue or orange CHAS cards can also buy an additional S$60 worth of vouchers at a subsidised price of S$50. This set of vouchers can be spent at participating retailers and hawker stalls at One Tampines Hub.

Mr Masagos also made reference to the recently announced five-year masterplan for Tampines.

Asked about how his team intends to canvass support, particularly from voters who were previously under the Aljunied GRC, Mr Masagos reiterated that canvassing and campaigning only commence when the election starts.

“But certainly, Our Tampines Hub is a place where anyone can come, whether they are from these new parts of Tampines that are coming up in the future, as well as anyone in Aljunied or in Simei or in Bedok.

“Here is where they can see what community means and how we do things together.”

Besides the moving of three polling districts from Aljunied GRC to Tampines GRC, a new Single-Member Constituency (SMC) called Tampines Changkat will be formed.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, WP chair and Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim highlighted the recent outreach efforts the party had done in the affected polling areas.

“It’s a pity now they will no longer be under our charge and whatever work we have done, we’ll have to pass it on to Tampines GRC,” said Ms Lim.