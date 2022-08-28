Plans to keep transforming Singapore not just for new towns, but also mature estates: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Plans to transform Singapore apply not only to new towns but mature estates as well, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 28).

Speaking at a National Day celebration dinner in his ward of Teck Ghee, Mr Lee cited the neighbourhood as an example of how mature estates will not be left out.

His comments come a week after his National Day Rally speech, where he shared the country's plans to develop new towns such as Jurong Lake District, the Greater Southern Waterfront, and Paya Lebar.

"Each new estate will be more liveable, greener, and more sustainable than the previous one," he said during his National Day Rally speech.

When Paya Lebar Airbase is relocated from the 2030s, an estimated 150,000 new private and public homes - roughly the size of Punggol and Sengkang - can be built in the area.

In addition, some building height restrictions around the airbase such as in Hougang, Marine Parade and Punggol can also be lifted to maximise space and include more amenities.

At the National Day celebration dinner in Teck Ghee on Sunday, Mr Lee shared plans on how the neighbourhood will be improved.

This includes estate upgrading works in selected blocks at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, which are slated to be completed by the third quarter of next year. A new PCF Sparkletots centre was also opened last month.

“This will provide more accessible and affordable childcare for young families,” he said.

There are also plans to redesign and upgrade Ang Mo Kio town centre to make it more accessible to residents.

This will be done by adding more greenery, seats and shelters, said Mr Lee.

The first phase of upgrades, which includes the area outside AMK Hub, is expected to be completed as early as the second quarter of next year, said Mr Lee.