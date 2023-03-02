Plastic bag charge at most Singapore supermarkets to start on Jul 3

SINGAPORE: From Jul 3 this year, customers will have to fork out at least 5 cents for each plastic bag that they take from large supermarket operators.

Announcing the date in Parliament on Thursday (Mar 2), Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said that about 400 - or two-thirds - of all supermarkets in Singapore will impose the charge, which applies to disposable carrier bags of all materials.

The charge will not apply to non-carrier bags such as flat-top plastic bags for fresh produce, meat or seafood.

The Bill to make the bag charge compulsory at large supermarkets was tabled for a first reading in Parliament on Feb 6 this year. Called the Resource Sustainability (Amendment) Bill, it is meant to reduce food waste and packaging in Singapore.

"Following consultations with supermarket operators, we understand that the majority will be charging 5 cents per bag, and this would moderate potential cost impact on consumers," said Dr Khor.

"By making the cost of disposable carrier bags visible to consumers, the charge will nudge consumers to be mindful of and reduce their usage of disposables."