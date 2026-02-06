Millions raised from supermarket plastic bag charge, but not all funds go to external causes

While NEA strongly encourages retailers to donate proceeds to environmental and social causes, this is not mandatory and operators have discretion over how the funds are used.

CNA’s review of the operators’ reports found that the money was spent on a mix of internal initiatives and external donations.

NTUC FairPrice Group – which includes convenience chain Cheers – collected the highest amount, with S$1.68 million in the second half of 2023 and S$3.41 million in 2024.

Around half or more went to its FairPrice Foundation to support social welfare programmes. The cooperative channelled funds into developing electric vehicle infrastructure at its premises to encourage contractors to switch to electric vans, and exploring the possibility of replacing diesel-powered heavy vehicles with electric ones.

It also used proceeds to engage a packaging consultant to reduce virgin plastic use.

Additionally, S$204,000 of the proceeds from 2023 and S$135,000 from 2024 went to WWF-Singapore’s conservation fund and its consumer education programme on sustainable food production and consumption.

Sheng Siong, which collected S$760,000 in the second half of 2023 and S$1.56 million in 2024, donated most of its proceeds to three iterations of the President’s Challenge, which supports various social causes. A small portion of its 2024 proceeds went to the National Parks Board’s Garden City Fund.

Cold Storage and Giant, both owned by Malaysian retail group Macrovalue, reported their spending jointly. The supermarkets collected S$542,500 in 2023 and S$1.01 million in 2024, with most of it spent on upgrading their refrigeration system. The rest of it went to the Chingay Parade and other community events and services.

Prime Supermarket’s 2024 reports showed nearly S$337,000 collected, most of which went towards grassroots initiatives. Its 2023 report was not available online.

Don Don Donki, managed by Pan Pacific Retail Management (Singapore), collected S$143,900 between Jul 3, 2023 and Mar 31, 2024, and over S$90,000 from Apr 1, 2024 to Mar 31, 2025. The retailer split proceeds equally among three beneficiaries in both years: Zero Waste SG, The Food Bank Singapore and Food from the Heart.

Phoon Huat collected between S$3,700 and S$4,400 in 2023 and 2024, donating most of the funds to social service agencies and running a baking class for beneficiaries.

Ang Mo Supermarket collected S$33,200 in 2024, splitting the funds equally between the Marymount and Punggol Shore Citizens' Consultative Committee Community Development and Welfare Fund - Education Fund.

CNA could not find published reports for Marks & Spencer, which was added to the scheme in 2025.