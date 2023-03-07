Supermarkets say they won't charge more than 5 cents a bag; proceeds to go to social, environmental causes
FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong and Prime Supermarket will all charge the mandatory 5 cents minimum for each plastic bag from Jul 3.
SINGAPORE: Major supermarkets in Singapore said they will not charge more than 5 cents per plastic bag when the mandatory charge for disposable carrier bags kicks in from Jul 3.
NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong and DFI Retail Group – which oversees Cold Storage and Giant – told CNA that their outlets will charge the minimum mandatory amount per plastic bag from the start date.
Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor announced the start date in Parliament on Thursday (Mar 2) during the Committee of Supply debate.
Earlier in February, the Resource Sustainability (Amendment) Bill – to make the disposable carrier bag charge compulsory among other proposed amendments to reduce packaging and food waste here – was tabled in Parliament for a first reading.
Under the proposed amendments, supermarket operators with an annual turnover of more than S$100 million will be required to charge customers at least 5 cents for each disposable carrier bag. Such large supermarket operators account for around two-thirds – or about 400 – of all supermarkets in Singapore.
The charge will not apply to non-carrier bags such as flat-top plastic bags for fresh produce, meat or seafood.
Prime Supermarket currently has 24 outlets while Sheng Siong has 68. Neither supermarket charges for plastic bags currently.
A Sheng Siong spokesperson said that the supermarket was collaborating with non-governmental organisation Zero Waste SG on a three-month long campaign to encourage customers to use recyclable bags for groceries.
Prime Supermarket is looking into bringing in reusable bags for its customers to buy "at a lower cost".
"We definitely will work on it to educate consumers the importance of (a) green environment," the spokesperson added, when asked how the supermarket will encourage consumers to switch to sustainable alternatives of carrier bags.
Meanwhile, DFI Retail Group said Cold Storage and Giant currently offer a range of reusable bags for use, and plan to introduce more to encourage customers to make the switch to reusable bags. Both supermarket chains have 101 stores here.
"In-store communications and our friendly team members will continue to remind and encourage customers about our reusable bag options," said a spokesperson.
NTUC FairPrice, the largest supermarket chain in Singapore, first introduced a plastic bag charge at selected outlets in September 2019, where seven selected supermarkets and convenience stores charged customers for plastic bags.
In 2022, the initiative was implemented across all 178 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores and 11 FairPrice supermarkets, according to a spokesperson.
The retailer, which has 230 outlets here, said it had saved more than 57 million plastic bags last year from its "No Plastic Bag" initiative.
"Over the coming months, we hope to work in partnership with the relevant government agencies to continually remind shoppers that there will be a mandated charge for disposable plastic bags in supermarkets," the spokesperson said.
As part of the proposed legislation, supermarket operators will be required to publish information on the number of bags issued, the proceeds received from the bag charge and how these proceeds are used. They are encouraged to channel the proceeds into social or environmental causes.
While the grocers confirmed to CNA that proceeds would be used for social and environmental causes, most said that specific details have yet to be finalised.
NTUC FairPrice's past proceeds went towards supporting green initiatives, including a S$180,000 contribution to the National Parks Board's OneMillionTrees movement.