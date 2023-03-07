Supermarkets say they won't charge more than 5 cents a bag; proceeds to go to social, environmental causes

SINGAPORE: Major supermarkets in Singapore said they will not charge more than 5 cents per plastic bag when the mandatory charge for disposable carrier bags kicks in from Jul 3.

NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong and DFI Retail Group – which oversees Cold Storage and Giant – told CNA that their outlets will charge the minimum mandatory amount per plastic bag from the start date.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor announced the start date in Parliament on Thursday (Mar 2) during the Committee of Supply debate.

Earlier in February, the Resource Sustainability (Amendment) Bill – to make the disposable carrier bag charge compulsory among other proposed amendments to reduce packaging and food waste here – was tabled in Parliament for a first reading.

Under the proposed amendments, supermarket operators with an annual turnover of more than S$100 million will be required to charge customers at least 5 cents for each disposable carrier bag. Such large supermarket operators account for around two-thirds – or about 400 – of all supermarkets in Singapore.

The charge will not apply to non-carrier bags such as flat-top plastic bags for fresh produce, meat or seafood.