Plastic bag charge at supermarkets meant to 'discourage excessive use': Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: The intent of a disposable carrier bag charge at supermarkets is to "discourage excessive use", said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Tuesday (Feb 15).

This is because such use is "unsustainable", as it "uses up resources and adds to carbon emissions when incinerated in our waste-to-energy plants".

Ms Fu was responding to a Parliamentary Question posed by Nominated Member of Parliament Dr Shahira Abdullah on the move to reduce plastic bag usage in Singapore.

She acknowledged that while residents need disposable bags for bagging rubbish, the proposed plastic bag charge will not remove the public's access to disposable bags.

"Disposable bags will still be available from supermarkets, including those for the bagging of fresh produce such as fish and meat, as well as from other non-supermarket retail outlets and wet markets," she stated in a written response.