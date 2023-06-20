Barcodes and dispensers: How supermarkets in Singapore are gearing up for the plastic bag charge

SINGAPORE: From bag dispensers to barcodes, supermarket operators are gearing up for the plastic bag charge that will take effect from Jul 3.

Sheng Siong will use plastic bag dispensers while most other supermarket chains will rely on an "honour system" where customers are trusted to scan barcodes, supermarket operators told CNA.

From Jul 3, large supermarket operators with an annual turnover of more than S$100 million (US$74.5 million) are required to charge at least 5 cents per disposable carrier bag. Such large supermarket operators account for around two-thirds – or about 400 – of all supermarkets in Singapore.

Most major supermarkets told CNA they will not charge more than 5 cents per bag. CNA asked these operators how they will regulate the payment of plastic bags at self-checkout kiosks.

BAG DISPENSERS

Sheng Siong has bag dispensers built into self-checkout counters that will issue a bag when a customer presses an icon on the screen and adds it to their bill.

Only large-sized plastic bags are dispensed from the machines and customers who want smaller bags have to pay at checkout counters with cashiers.

Currently, only five of Sheng Siong's 68 outlets have self-checkout counters. The counters will be rolled out to more stores in phases, a Sheng Siong spokesperson said.

"We have also been training our cashiers on how to communicate with customers about the disposable carrier bag charge," the spokesperson added.

"Collaterals are displayed in our stores and our cashiers have been encouraging customers to (bring your own bag) and reminding them of the bag charge that will take effect on Jul 3."

Proceeds from the plastic bag charge will go towards social and environmental causes, the spokesperson said.