Singapore platform operators warn of longer delivery times following tighter laws on mobility aids

SINGAPORE: Food delivery platform operators warned on Friday (Feb 6) that their delivery riders may take longer to complete orders following the tighter restrictions on personal mobility aids (PMAs).

A law taking effect from Jun 1, which reduces the speed limit for personal mobility aids (PMAs) from 10kmh to 6kmh, was passed in Parliament on Wednesday, with size restrictions also applied to public paths.

The new rules also require the users of mobility scooters to obtain a certificate of medical need.

Replying to CNA queries, Grab said on Friday that while it recognises that the restrictions were designed to enhance footpath safety and to stem the misuse of PMAs by able-bodied individuals, some delivery riders who rely on PMAs may be affected.

“While Grab does not have a time limit for delivery-partners to complete the order, the slower speed limit will mean they will take longer to deliver an order over the same distance currently, and complete fewer orders for the same amount of time they spend working on the platform,” said a Grab spokesperson.

“We will closely monitor the impact of these changes as they are rolled out. Where needed, we will review our processes and make adjustments to help delivery-partners navigate the changes.

“We also seek consumers’ understanding that delivery timings may be affected in some cases during the transition, and we will do our best to minimise any impact while continuing to provide a safe and reliable service.”