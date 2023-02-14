Budget 2023: New support scheme for platform workers as they make increased CPF contributions

SINGAPORE: Lower-income platform workers will get help as they make increased Central Provision Fund (CPF) contributions, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday (Feb 14) in his Budget 2023 speech.

This will be in the form of the Platform Worker CPF Transition Support, which will offset part of the additional CPF contributions for these workers and cushion the impact on their take-home pay, Mr Wong said.

Singaporean platform workers who earn S$2,500 or less per month – including from platform work and other employment sources – will be eligible for the scheme if they are required to make CPF contributions or opt in to do so.

Last year, the Government accepted a series of recommendations by the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers, one of which was to align the CPF contribution rates of platform workers and companies with those of employees and employers over a period of five years.

Platform workers who are below the age of 30 will have to contribute to their CPF Ordinary and Special Accounts from late 2024. Platform workers from older cohorts can opt in.

The transition support will be provided for the first four years after the implementation of these changes, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

More details about the scheme will be announced at the Ministry of Manpower's Committee of Supply debate.