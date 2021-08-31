Platinium Dogs Club operator sentenced to 2 weeks' jail and fined S$35,700

SINGAPORE: The operator of pet hotel Platinium Dogs Club was sentenced to two weeks' jail and fined S$35,700 on Tuesday (Aug 31) for multiple offences, including obstructing the course of justice by cremating the carcass of a Shetland sheepdog.

Charlotte Liew, 33, was also banned from running an animal-related business for 12 months.

Liew pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching her duty of care as an animal owner under the Animal and Birds Act.

She also pleaded guilty to one count of giving false information to a public servant, one count of obstructing the course of justice and one count of providing services as an unregisted business.

According to court documents, Liew was operating Platinium Dogs Club, which offered boarding services for dogs at a residential property at Galistan Avenue in Bukit Panjang.

ACRA RECEIVED LETTER ALLEGING PLATINIUM DOGS CLUB WAS NOT A REGISTERED BUSINESS IDENTITY

Sometime in September 2018, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) received a letter from a person who alleged that Platinium Dogs Club was not a registered business entity.

The person, who was not named in court documents, had tried to seek recourse against the pet hotel in the Small Claims Tribunal but found out it was not a registered business entity.