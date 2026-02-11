More support measures for workers to be announced at Budget 2026: PM Wong

In the video, Mr Wong spoke to two workers about their experiences at the workplace and listened to their suggestions on how Singapore's support system for workers can be improved.

One of them was an engineer who had worked in the lift and escalator industry for more than 20 years, while the other was an educational therapist who switched careers after 17 years as a solutions consultant in the IT sector.

"We want to do more to support people like yourselves. I think in the time to come, given the rapid changes in technology and workplaces, I think people will have more career transitions," Mr Wong said to them, adding that work will evolve even if one remains in the same industry.

"We need to help Singaporeans continually upgrade themselves to stay relevant," Mr Wong said.

Mr Wong will deliver the 2026 Budget statement in parliament at 3.30pm on Thursday.

The statement will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and on radio via CNA938 and Capital 958.

It will also be streamed on CNA and 8 World's website, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok pages.

Mediacorp's meWATCH, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information's YouTube Parliament livestream, as well as the prime minister's own YouTube channel will also carry the statement.

Updates from the Budget statement will be made on MOF's social media platforms.

Once the Budget has been delivered, members of the public will also be able to view it on the Singapore Budget website.