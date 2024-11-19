PM Wong congratulates Trump on winning US election in phone call with president-elect

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Nov 19) that he had spoken to US president-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his election victory in a phone call.

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong noted that the US-Singapore partnership is "strong and dynamic", and is "built on a deep reservoir of mutual trust and shared interests".

"I look forward to working with the president and his team to deepen our bilateral ties," Mr Wong added.