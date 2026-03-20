PM Wong congratulates Thai premier Anutin Charnvirakul on re-election

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Mar 20) congratulated Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on his successful re-election.

Mr Anutin became the first Thai premier to be voted back to office in two decades after cruising through a parliamentary vote on Thursday. His Bhumjaithai Party had won Thailand's general election last month

“Singapore and Thailand share a substantive and enduring friendship, underpinned by strong economic cooperation, close institutional links, and robust people-to-people ties,” Mr Wong said in a congratulatory letter.

Singapore and Thailand’s partnership has expanded into new areas such as food security, carbon credits, renewable energy and healthy ageing, Mr Wong said.

He also cited Mr Anutin's introductory visit to Singapore last November, when both countries expanded cooperation in the areas of rice trade and geriatric care.

These reflect a shared commitment to tackle the common challenges brought about by climate change and an ageing society, Mr Wong added.

“ As like-minded partners and neighbours, Singapore looks forward to continuing our close collaboration with Thailand, bilaterally as well as at regional and multilateral fora, especially in ASEAN,” Mr Wong said.

“I am confident that our bilateral relationship will continue to flourish under your leadership.”