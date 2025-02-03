Singapore’s 2025 Budget statement to be delivered on Feb 18 at 3.30pm

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore’s 2025 Budget statement in parliament on Feb 18 at 3.30pm, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Monday (Feb 3).
The Budget will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and on radio via CNA938 and Capital 958.
It will also be streamed on CNA’s website, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok accounts, and 8 World's website, YouTube and Facebook pages.
Mediacorp’s meWATCH and the Prime Minister’s own YouTube channel will also carry the statement.
Key announcements from the Budget statement will also be made on MOF’s and the Prime Minister’s social media platforms.
Once the Budget statement has been delivered, members of the public can view it on the Singapore Budget website. They can also visit the MOF website and subscribe to receive the full statement after it has been delivered.
The public can share their views on the Budget through REACH’s Budget 2025 microsite, or via its Facebook and Instagram pages.
REACH, which is the government’s feedback and engagement unit, will hold two in-person Budget conversations in English and Mandarin on Feb 20 and Mar 13 respectively.
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah and REACH Chairman Tan Kiat How, who is also Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and National Development, will join the Feb 20 session.
The Mar 13 session will be attended by Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat and REACH Deputy Chairperson Eric Chua, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development.
REACH will also conduct a series of engagements, such as physical listening points and outdoor panel discussions, to allow members of the public to share their views on the Budget.
Details of the upcoming engagements will be available on REACH's Budget 2025 microsite.
The People’s Association (PA) and its grassroots organisations will also be organising post-Budget dialogues to engage residents and seek their views.
Residents who are interested to attend can register their interest online until 12pm on Feb 28.