'We want to have a say': PM Wong on the importance of summits like G20

SINGAPORE: Singapore's participation in platforms such as the Group of Twenty (G20) summits remains "very important", even as multilateralism is under pressure, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Nov 19).

"It's better for us to have a seat at the table, than not to have a seat at all, right? As the saying goes, if you're not at the table, you're on the menu," Mr Wong said on the last day of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Singapore is not a member of the G20, which comprises 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union. However, it has been regularly invited to take part in the group's meetings.

Mr Wong is in Brazil from Nov 17 to Nov 20 for the G20 Summit, at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazil holds the G20 presidency.

Singapore wants to have a say and participating actively in platforms such as the G20 summit can give it a sense of the new initiatives being developed and emerging areas of cooperation, Mr Wong said.

Because of its involvement, Singapore can "shape these emerging processes in ways that we think are useful, or even if we can't get the best outcomes from it, at least we know what's happening, and we can adapt and adjust to these new realities".

Singapore also makes the most of its opportunities to meet with international counterparts.

"I get the chance this time around to meet with leaders from so many different countries," said Mr Wong.

"Some of them, we've met before, some of them for the first time, I think it's a useful occasion to take stock of our bilateral relationship and help to strengthen our ties further."

WEAKENING SUPPORT FOR MULTILATERALISM

Mr Wong also acknowledged "weakening support for the rules-based multilateral order".

"But we should not give up on that, because that's vital for Singapore, and we should continue to work with like-minded countries to strengthen support, particularly for the multilateral trading system," said the prime minister.

But at the same time, there is a need to be realistic and adapt to current realities, he added.

Trade is continuing but is being reconfigured, and countries want to trade with counterparts who they feel are friendly to them, and they also want to reduce their dependency and vulnerability.

This means regional groupings become more important, he said.

"So it's not so much an era of deglobalisation, but an era of reglobalisation, a different form of globalisation where trade flows, perhaps, will become more regional in nature," Mr Wong added.