Reopened Malay Heritage Centre captures community's evolution from diverse roots to 'shared sense of home': PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Malay community traces its roots to diverse origins, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the reopening of the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC), highlighting how these varied beginnings have shaped a distinct Singaporean Malay identity.

The revamped centre reflects that very journey of how these diverse beginnings evolved into a "shared sense of home", said Mr Wong on Saturday (Apr 25).

"From our earliest days, Singapore was connected to the wider Malay world, or nusantara. People, ideas, and traditions flowed through this region and through Singapore. Over time, they took root here, and became part of who we are," he said.

"This Malay heritage is not monolithic. It’s rich and diverse - made up of many groups with roots across the region, of course people from the Malay Peninsula itself, but also Javanese, Bugis, Minangkabau and others."

"Each with its own traditions and customs, and yet over time, these distinct strands have come together here in Singapore."

Mr Wong said that the refreshed centre continues to honour the Singapore Malay community's rich heritage, which is integral to the national story.

And through this heritage, a distinct identity was forged.

"What we have today is not just a Malay culture but it is a Singaporean Malay culture," said Mr Wong.

He added that the centre does not just tell this story in new and meaningful ways, but it also connects more deeply with a new generation of Singaporeans.