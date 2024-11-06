‘New and exciting’ collaboration opportunities for Singapore and Indonesia ahead: PM Wong
The opportunities are in areas like defence, trade and investments, as well as “areas which are aligned to Indonesia’s priorities”, such as food and energy security.
JAKARTA: Singapore and Indonesia have discussed “new and exciting opportunities” for future cooperation, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (Nov 6).
These opportunities are in areas such as defence, trade and investments, as well as “areas which are aligned to Indonesia’s priorities”, such as food and energy security.
Mr Wong was speaking alongside Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto at a joint press conference held after a meeting at the Istana Merdeka presidential palace in central Jakarta.
“I had a very productive conversation just now with President Prabowo, and together with our ministers, we discussed some new and exciting opportunities for collaboration in the coming years,” he told reporters.
For one, both countries are looking to strengthen their defence cooperation “even further”.
Mr Wong thanked Mr Prabowo for his leadership as defence minister in seeing through the Defence Cooperation Agreement that came into force in March, which allows the two countries’ militaries to work even closer together and “in new ways”.
The facilitation of more trade and investment flows between the two countries will also continue while they seek cooperation in new areas like digital technologies and healthcare.
Both leaders also discussed opportunities to collaborate in “areas which are aligned to Indonesia’s priorities”, said Mr Wong.
One of these areas is food security, where the countries can, for example, exchange best practices and technologies to mutually benefit from cooperation in the agriculture and food sector. Another is energy security, where partnerships in areas like clean energy and sustainability were discussed.
The latter “can be a new growth engine for both our countries, especially when we realise cross-border energy exports as well as cross-border carbon capture and storage projects in the coming years”, Mr Wong said.
In his speech, Mr Prabowo said that Mr Wong’s visit was very meaningful because it was the first official visit by a foreign leader since his inauguration.
He described Singapore as one of Indonesia’s closest neighbours, with good cooperation between the countries bilaterally and within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Mr Wong is on a two-day trip to Indonesia as part of a series of introductory visits to neighbouring Southeast Asian countries that has been ongoing since he took office in May.
Mr Wong has had four meetings with Mr Prabowo this year – three in Indonesia and one in Singapore – but he described this visit as “special” as it marked his first official visit to Indonesia as prime minister.
Mr Wong also said he was honoured to be Mr Prabowo’s first official guest since the latter’s presidential inauguration on Oct 20.
“President Prabowo has charted out a full agenda ahead. I am inspired by his energy and his determination to lead Indonesia to an even brighter future,” he added.
“I assured him of Singapore’s support as a close friend and steadfast partner in this journey. We want Indonesia to succeed, and Singapore remains deeply invested in Indonesia’s success.”
Mr Wong noted that he and Mr Prabowo have benefited from the work of their predecessors, who have helped to lay “a very strong foundation” in bringing the two countries closer together and resolved long-standing issues “in a way of mutual cooperation and mutual benefit”.
“As new leaders now, both of us are able to write a new chapter in our bilateral ties and take the relationship to even greater heights,” he said, adding that Singapore and Indonesia’s bilateral relations are built on “a very strong foundation of friendship” that goes beyond that between leaders and extends “across all levels” of society.
Both leaders also exchanged views on the wider global environment.
“We are entering a more troubling era in global affairs … but Indonesia and Singapore share many common strategic perspectives of the world,” said Mr Wong.
Both Singapore and Indonesia “want to be friends to all”, to be “good neighbours” and also have close ties with both the United States and China.
“We will both exercise active and independent foreign policies towards that effect, in order to achieve mutual benefit, mutual interest and importantly, peace, stability and prosperity for ourselves and for Southeast Asia,” said Mr Wong.
The prime minister added that both leaders hoped the strong bilateral ties between Singapore and Indonesia could “provide pathfinders to accelerate ASEAN integration and make for a stronger and more united ASEAN”.
“In this more complicated world, a strong ASEAN will serve us well and will help to ensure that the region is able to prosper and attract investments into Southeast Asia,” he told reporters.
Mr Wong concluded his speech by saying that he looked forward to welcoming and continuing his conversations with Mr Prabowo at the next annual Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat, which will be hosted by Singapore in 2025.
Before the two leaders met on Wednesday morning, Mr Wong laid a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta before travelling to the Istana Merdeka where he was received by Mr Prabowo.
Following a welcome ceremony conducted by members of the presidential guard and the Indonesian military, Mr Wong signed a guestbook and held meetings with Mr Prabowo and his ministers.
Mr Wong is being accompanied on his trip by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng and Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Rahayu Mahzam.