‘New and exciting’ collaboration opportunities for Singapore and Indonesia ahead: PM Wong

JAKARTA: Singapore and Indonesia have discussed “new and exciting opportunities” for future cooperation, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (Nov 6).

These opportunities are in areas such as defence, trade and investments, as well as “areas which are aligned to Indonesia’s priorities”, such as food and energy security.

Mr Wong was speaking alongside Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto at a joint press conference held after a meeting at the Istana Merdeka presidential palace in central Jakarta.

“I had a very productive conversation just now with President Prabowo, and together with our ministers, we discussed some new and exciting opportunities for collaboration in the coming years,” he told reporters.

For one, both countries are looking to strengthen their defence cooperation “even further”.

Mr Wong thanked Mr Prabowo for his leadership as defence minister in seeing through the Defence Cooperation Agreement that came into force in March, which allows the two countries’ militaries to work even closer together and “in new ways”.

The facilitation of more trade and investment flows between the two countries will also continue while they seek cooperation in new areas like digital technologies and healthcare.