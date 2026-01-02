Singapore and the US reaffirm partnership, look forward to deepening cooperation

SINGAPORE: Singapore and the United States have started the new year by reaffirming their partnership, with 2026 marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the nations.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had a telephone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 2), said the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"PM Wong and President Trump noted that 2026 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and the United States," the ministry said in a press statement.

"They reaffirmed the enduring strength of the mutually beneficial partnership that spans multiple domains, and looked forward to deepening cooperation in established areas and expanding into new ones."

MFA added that Mr Wong thanked Mr Trump for inviting Singapore to the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Summit that will be held in Miami, Florida, in December.

"Singapore looks forward to contributing to the US' G20 agenda, and advancing economic growth for all," it said.

Mr Wong said in a Facebook post that Singapore will play a "constructive role" at the summit and contribute to the shared agenda for growth and stability.

"I look forward to visiting the United States later this year to mark this important milestone in our bilateral ties, and to deepen cooperation in new areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and civilian nuclear power."

He also said he thanked the US president for his leadership in advancing peace efforts globally, including in helping to secure the recent ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.