PM Wong to meet Indonesian President Prabowo during introductory visit to Jakarta

JAKARTA: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will meet Indonesia’s newly inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto during a two-day introductory visit to Jakarta starting on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Mr Wong will also meet Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly Ahmad Muzani and Speaker of the Regional Representative Council Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

“The visit reaffirms Singapore’s commitment to strengthening our longstanding friendship with Indonesia and provides an opportunity for leaders on both sides to exchange views on enhancing bilateral ties,” the statement added.

This is part of a series of introductory visits to neighbouring Southeast Asian countries that Mr Wong has made since taking office in May.

The Singapore Prime Minister also visited Indonesia last month to attend the presidential inauguration of Mr Prabowo, who secured a landslide election victory in February to become Indonesia’s eighth president.