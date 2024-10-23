Logo
Singapore

PM Wong to visit Samoa for Commonwealth summit
Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong speaks at Temasek's 50th anniversary dinner at the Shangri-La Singapore on Sep 23, 2024. (File photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
23 Oct 2024 06:00PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2024 06:08PM)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Samoa from Wednesday (Oct 23) to Saturday for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

This will be Mr Wong’s first CHOGM in his capacity as Prime Minister.

The theme for this year’s summit, which will take place in the Samoan capital Apia, is “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”.

“Leaders will review developments in the Commonwealth and discuss salient global issues, including climate change and building resilient economies,” said PMO.

PMO added that Mr Wong will also hold bilateral meetings with other Commonwealth leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Mr Wong will be accompanied on his trip by his wife Mrs Wong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be acting prime minister during Mr Wong’s absence.

Source: CNA/ec(kg)

