PM Lee and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida hold bilateral meeting, discuss ways to 'deepen cooperation'

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Thursday (May 26), while on a four-day working visit to Tokyo.

The leaders reaffirmed Singapore and Japan's "longstanding and close partnership, underpinned by multifaceted cooperation and close people-to-people ties", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement following the bilateral meeting.

Mr Lee and Mr Kishida also discussed international and regional developments, and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture, said MFA.

SINGAPORE-JAPAN COOPERATION

Mr Lee and Mr Kishida discussed ways their two countries could deepen cooperation, including in the digital economy and green economy, added MFA.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of two agreements on Thursday.

One Memorandum of Cooperation between GovTech and Digital Agency of Japan on digital government transformation involves the exchange of information about digital government frameworks and best practices on topics such as digital identities, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services.

The second Memorandum of Cooperation between Enterprise Singapore and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) on startup and innovation cooperation aims to bolster the flow of entrepreneurs and enterprises between both countries.

The prime ministers also launched the Japan-Singapore Economic Dialogue (JSED).

MFA said Mr Lee also informed Mr Kishida about Singapore's decision to participate in Osaka Expo 2025.