Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

PM Lee and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida hold bilateral meeting, discuss ways to 'deepen cooperation'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

PM Lee and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida hold bilateral meeting, discuss ways to 'deepen cooperation'

PM Lee and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida hold bilateral meeting, discuss ways to 'deepen cooperation'

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

26 May 2022 09:41PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 09:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Thursday (May 26), while on a four-day working visit to Tokyo

The leaders reaffirmed Singapore and Japan's "longstanding and close partnership, underpinned by multifaceted cooperation and close people-to-people ties", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement following the bilateral meeting. 

Mr Lee and Mr Kishida also discussed international and regional developments, and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture, said MFA. 

SINGAPORE-JAPAN COOPERATION

Mr Lee and Mr Kishida discussed ways their two countries could deepen cooperation, including in the digital economy and green economy, added MFA.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of two agreements on Thursday. 

One Memorandum of Cooperation between GovTech and Digital Agency of Japan on digital government transformation involves the exchange of information about digital government frameworks and best practices on topics such as digital identities, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services. 

The second Memorandum of Cooperation between Enterprise Singapore and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) on startup and innovation cooperation aims to bolster the flow of entrepreneurs and enterprises between both countries. 

The prime ministers also launched the Japan-Singapore Economic Dialogue (JSED). 

MFA said Mr Lee also informed Mr Kishida about Singapore's decision to participate in Osaka Expo 2025.

Related:

Source: CNA/vc

Related Topics

Japan Lee Hsien Loong Fumio Kishida

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us