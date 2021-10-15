Singapore, China reaffirm strong ties; discuss ways to strengthen economic recovery

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed strong ties between Singapore and China in a phone call on Friday (Oct 15), as both leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic recovery, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Mr Lee and Mr Xi also reaffirmed the "mutual benefits from continued bilateral exchanges and cooperation despite the challenging circumstances posed by the COVID-19 pandemic".

"Both leaders also noted the continued good progress in our three Government-to-Government projects and close cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative," said MFA in a press statement.

They discussed ways to strengthen economic recovery through enhancing collaboration on cross-border and supply chain connectivity, as well as in trade, investment, smart cities and climate change.

The two leaders also welcomed greater cooperation on emerging areas such as the green economy and the digital economy, said MFA.

It added that both Mr Lee and Mr Xi looked forward to the convening of the 17th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation later this year.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, and reaffirmed strong ties between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China on the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations, said the ministry.