PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 21

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21).

The National Day Rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters at Ang Mo Kio, said the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday (May 11).

The National Day Rally is seen as the most important political speech of the year. It provides a platform for the Prime Minister to address the nation and share important policy matters.

According to the National Archives, there has been a National Day Rally every year since 1966, except for 2020 when Mr Lee made a speech in Parliament instead due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During his speech last year, he announced a range of measures to help lower-wage workers and addressed concerns about racial and community faultlines.

He also addressed Singapore's COVID-19 situation. At the time, Singapore was under tightened COVID-19 restrictions due to a rise in cases. Mr Lee had said the country would move forward "step by step".