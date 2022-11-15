World leaders need to strengthen trading system to allow countries unimpeded access to energy and food: PM Lee

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: At the G20 summit on Tuesday (Nov 15), Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on world leaders to strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system and collectively accelerate net-zero ambitions.

This is needed to tackle global food and energy insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, said Mr Lee on the first day of the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali.

“It is important that all countries continue to enjoy unimpeded access to energy, food and agricultural commodities, especially during crises,” he said, adding that Singapore takes its role as a trusted hub for logistics, transportation, and energy very seriously.

“We look forward to working with partners to keep global supply chains free and open.”