Singapore leaders congratulate Xi Jinping on his reappointment as China's president

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate him on his reappointment to a third term, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Mar 10).
Mr Xi was handed an unprecedented third five-year term on Friday after nearly 3,000 members of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, voted unanimously for the 69-year-old in an election where there was no other candidate.
"Please accept my warmest congratulations on your re-appointment as President of the People's Republic of China," said Madam Halimah.
"I am confident that under your able leadership, China will continue to forge new achievements, and enjoy continued peace and prosperity."
Madam Halimah also said that she has "every confidence both our countries will continue strengthening this relationship in the years to come, for the benefit of our peoples".
In his congratulatory letter, Mr Lee said China has made impressive advancements in its development under Mr Xi's leadership, benefitting not just its people but also the region at large.
"As China navigates the next phase of its growth and a challenging global environment, I am confident that you will steer the country towards continued progress and prosperity."
Mr Lee also brought up Singapore and China's "close and longstanding friendship, nurtured by successive generations of leaders on both sides".
He added: "Our bilateral cooperation continues to evolve in tandem with the interests and priorities of our peoples.
"This reflects the depth of mutual understanding and our commitment to working together for mutual benefit. I look forward to continue working with you to bring our bilateral relations to new heights."
Both leaders also wished Mr Xi good health and continued success.