2022 a ‘time of transition’ for Singapore, with economic recovery and expansion of travel expected: PM Lee

DRASTIC MEASURES TAKEN TO SAVE LIVES, LIVELIHOODS

Mr Lee noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “long and hard fight”.

Drastic measures were taken to protect lives and livelihoods, he said, citing the closure of Singapore’s borders for the first time as an example.

“We drew heavily on our past reserves to support workers and businesses. We innovated and adapted quickly to new ways of living, working and learning,” he said.

These were what kept Singapore’s healthcare system resilient and prevented “significant loss of life”, he added.

Government Budgets also “saved jobs and nursed the economy back to health”.

“At every step of the way, Singaporeans mustered strength and resolve to support one another. Many went above and beyond the call of duty.

“Our frontline and healthcare workers especially, have worked tirelessly round the clock.

“Businesses and everyday heroes, often in less visible places, have displayed courage and public spirit, and kept Singapore going and everyone safe.”

Mr Lee also highlighted achievements by Singaporean athletes, including swimmer Yip Pin Xiu’s two gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, as well as wins by Aloysius Yapp in pool-billiards and Shayna Ng in bowling.

“And the year ended on a high note – the Lions showed grit and determination in their Suzuki Cup run, and Loh Kean Yew became our first ever world badminton champion,” he said.

“In these challenging times, Team Singapore has inspired us with their tremendous spirit, and done us proud.”

However, Mr Lee cautioned that the fight against COVID-19 is not over, as the new Omicron variant has brought new uncertainties.

“Thankfully, our position is now greatly strengthened compared to two years ago,” he said.

“We have rolled out booster jabs and started vaccinating children below 12. We have also learnt to better manage the public health challenges while minimising the hit on our economy.

“As we brace ourselves for the impact of Omicron, we can be quietly confident that we will cope with whatever lies ahead.”

Mr Lee said that the Government’s immediate tasks go beyond managing COVID-19, noting that Singapore must generate new growth, new jobs and prosperity in a post-pandemic economy.

Much will depend on a stable global and regional environment, and central to this are the relations between the US and China.

“The differences between the two powers remain many and deep, but their recent high‐level engagements and practical cooperation on climate change are encouraging.”

For its part, Singapore will continue engaging partners “near and far”, Mr Lee said.

“We will continue to pursue trade liberalisation and regional integration for the benefit of our people, including through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which comes into force on the first day of 2022.”