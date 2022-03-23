PM Lee to address nation on Thursday on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will give an update on Singapore's COVID-19 situation in a televised address to the nation at 11am on Thursday (Mar 24).
“Our COVID-19 situation has been improving, with the Omicron wave subsiding. Singaporeans are gradually learning to live with the virus," Mr Lee said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.“I will speak on our situation and next steps, in a live broadcast at 11am tomorrow. You can watch it here on my Facebook page or on Mediacorp channels."
You can watch the speech live on CNA, its YouTube channel and on Facebook. Click Set Reminder to get notified when we go live on YouTube.
Mr Lee last addressed the nation on Oct 9 last year when he spoke about Singapore's “path to a new normal”.
“It will take us at least three months, and perhaps as long as six months to get to this new normal,” he said then.
"As pressure eases off on the healthcare system, we can relax our restrictions. But we will have to do so cautiously, to avoid starting a new wave again."
On Mar 18, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that while the Omicron wave had peaked, hospitals were still “very busy and under stress” due to a large number of non-COVID-related admissions at the accident and emergency departments.
Singapore's streamlined COVID-19 measures took effect on Mar 15, covering areas such as safe distancing, the number of household visitors allowed and event capacity limits.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram