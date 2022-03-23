PM Lee to address nation on Thursday on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore

Mr Lee last addressed the nation on Oct 9 last year when he spoke about Singapore's “path to a new normal”.

“It will take us at least three months, and perhaps as long as six months to get to this new normal,” he said then.

"As pressure eases off on the healthcare system, we can relax our restrictions. But we will have to do so cautiously, to avoid starting a new wave again."

On Mar 18, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that while the Omicron wave had peaked, hospitals were still “very busy and under stress” due to a large number of non-COVID-related admissions at the accident and emergency departments.

Singapore's streamlined COVID-19 measures took effect on Mar 15, covering areas such as safe distancing, the number of household visitors allowed and event capacity limits.