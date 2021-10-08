PM Lee to address nation on Saturday at noon on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore in a televised address to the nation on Saturday at noon, he said in a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 8).



He said: "Tomorrow at 12 noon, I will be addressing Singaporeans on the COVID-19 situation and the path to a new normal. You can watch it live here on my Facebook Page, and on all Mediacorp channels.

"Please carry on as per normal — there is no need to rush out to stock up on items or dine out!"

Mr Lee last addressed the nation on Aug 29 in his annual National Day Rally. In his speech, he spoke about Singapore being in a “new situation” with having to prepare for a future where the virus is endemic.

“With vaccination and added precautions, we can live with the virus and become ‘COVID resilient’. We may have to tap on the brakes from time to time, but we want to avoid having to slam on the brakes hard,” he said then.



Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Mr Lee has addressed the nation on several occasions, giving updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.



Mr Lee gave five televised addresses on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore in 2020. He also addressed the nation in May this year, when he outlined the country’s strategies to reach “a new normal”.



The Prime Minister’s latest address comes amid a surge of cases in Singapore in recent weeks, with infections topping 3,000 for the past three days.



On Sep 24, the multi-ministry task force for COVID-19 and the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced tighter measures to curb the spread of the virus, with restrictions in force from Sep 27 to Oct 24.



"We do not need to return to a heightened alert. But we have to do more to scale back social interactions further in order to slow down community transmissions and allow for better stability," said MOH then.