Engaging seniors, avoiding hurtful stereotypes needed to avoid 'grim reality' of ageing population: PM Lee

Various researchers, practitioners and academics across the social service and care sectors were among the books' contributors.

In his speech, Mr Lee said that Singapore's population is "ageing rapidly". About one in six Singaporeans were aged 65 and above in 2020, and this figure will be almost one in four by 2030.

The Government will take the lead in pushing the masses in the right direction to avoid the pitfalls of an ageing society, Mr Lee said.

This includes raising the retirement age to 65 and re-employment age to 70 by 2030 so that older workers can continue working.

It will also ensure the retirement adequacy of seniors, in line with rising life expectancy and the changing needs of people, he added. He cited the example of how the Government raised the Central Provident Fund (CPF) monthly salary ceiling for all its members and the CPF contribution rates for senior workers earlier this year.

Additionally, the Government will strengthen the healthcare system, such as through the Healthier SG initiative, to meet increasing demand from an ageing population.

Mr Lee said that if the various stakeholders in the country, such as individuals, families and the Government, can come together with the right mindset and strategies to tackle ageing, then there is a good chance of realising the alternative scenario presented in the book, where seniors are healthy, well-respected and engaged in productive and meaningful activities.

Speaking to TODAY after the launch event, Assoc Prof Singh said that one reason why the book was published at this time was because the global economic crisis following the COVID-19 pandemic had put pressure on government resources to tackle problems related to ageing.

Therefore, he thought it was important to put out a book that would highlight challenges related to an ageing society and get people to think about the issues related to it.

Dr S Vasoo, who is a former Member of Parliament (MP), said that he was prompted to put together the book after watching his former constituencies age.

Between 1984 and 2001, Dr Vasoo was the MP for Bowen, Tiong Bahru and Tanjong Pagar constituencies.

“Increasingly, they are old and on wheelchairs, old and on motorised vehicles, they are moving with great difficulty … and this prompted me to try and examine further what our society will be and how these people can be supported,” he said.