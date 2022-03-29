Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong arrives at White House for meeting with US President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has arrived at the White House for his meeting with United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Mar 29).

The Prime Minister was greeted by US Chief of Protocol Rufus Gifford when he arrived at the West Wing Portico.



The Singapore delegation that arrived at the White House included Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo, who are accompanying Mr Lee on the working visit.



Mr Lee will have a meeting with Mr Biden at the Oval Office.

Mr Lee is in the US for a working visit, his first under the Biden administration. The two leaders last met in Rome in October 2021 on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

After his meeting with Mr Biden, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.